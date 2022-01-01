Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $12.61 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.09% of W. P. Carey worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 715,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

