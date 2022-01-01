Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 8,787 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $374.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

