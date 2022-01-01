Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 23,884 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 6.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $367,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

