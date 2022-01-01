CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) vs. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 3.68 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.79 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBAK Energy Technology and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III beats CBAK Energy Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

