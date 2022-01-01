Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $58,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $178.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

