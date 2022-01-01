Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 2,733.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,888 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $2,058,000. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,439,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,421,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,078,000 after buying an additional 1,034,665 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 659,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,860. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

