Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $347.85 million and $17.47 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.67 or 0.07859277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,329.89 or 0.99735135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,414,531 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.