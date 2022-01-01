Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

