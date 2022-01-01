Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

