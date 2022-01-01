Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

