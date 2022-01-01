Capital Analysts LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

