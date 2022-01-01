Capital Analysts LLC Has $108,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average of $171.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

