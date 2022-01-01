Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 230,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

