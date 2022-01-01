Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KJUL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $901,000.

NYSEARCA KJUL opened at $26.46 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

