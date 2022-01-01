Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 140 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

