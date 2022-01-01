Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

