Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

