Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after buying an additional 2,089,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,801,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after buying an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter.

SLY opened at $99.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

