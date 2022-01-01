Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $252,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 316,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

