Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

BTX stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.