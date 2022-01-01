Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $8.80. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $630.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

