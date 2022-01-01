Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 86454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.37 million and a PE ratio of -13.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located in the Atlin Mining Division, British Columbia.

