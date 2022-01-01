Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 423,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

