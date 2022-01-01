Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Camden National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Camden National has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $45.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 382.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 249,187 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

