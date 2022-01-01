Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,807 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 489.9% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

