Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,039 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average is $178.47.

