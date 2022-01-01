Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.47. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

