Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,255 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.