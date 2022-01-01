Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 218.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $249.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.