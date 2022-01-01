Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 162.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,921 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.83 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.