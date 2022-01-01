Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

