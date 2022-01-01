Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United Airlines by 655.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 61,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

