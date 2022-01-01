Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,985,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

