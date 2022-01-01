Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 218.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $249.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.78.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

