Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,255 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

BME opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

