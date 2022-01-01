Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 69,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

