Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 992 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

