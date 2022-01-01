Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,089 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.01 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

