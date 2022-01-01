Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

