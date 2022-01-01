Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

