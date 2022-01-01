CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $269.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

