Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $1,529,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 24.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $389,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

