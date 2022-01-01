BTC Lite (BTCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,729.79

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $113,729.79 and $6.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007069 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

