BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.49 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002824 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $104.46 million and $4.49 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,686.23 or 0.07893798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.80 or 0.99642260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007927 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

