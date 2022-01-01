Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

BC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 16.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Brunswick by 31.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

