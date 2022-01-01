Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,495 ($20.10) and last traded at GBX 1,465 ($19.69). Approximately 23,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,452.50 ($19.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,437.97. The company has a market cap of £176.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.