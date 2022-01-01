Brookstone Capital Management Sells 163 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

Dover stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $182.96.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

