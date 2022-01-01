Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,356 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 96,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.