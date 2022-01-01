Brookstone Capital Management Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.