Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,447 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,481,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 499.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.